CLOSING THE STRAW MARKET

So the brilliant, smart, sensitive, people’s time government has decided that they need to clean up the straw market in the middle of the busy tourist season. Some people in that market are living hand to mouth, yet the Government has decided that the matters are so urgent with regard to the market that they are pressing ahead. The straw vendors are incensed and they made their views known on social media. This project is pressing ahead despite the promise by the Minister to the PLP that they would put the matter on hold and get a mutual date with the vendors in the market.