CONCERN ABOUT THESE MAGISTRATES AND CURFEW CHARGES

File photo from The Tribune. These men claimed they were homeless and were fined 1500 dollars 24 March 2020 in Freeport.

The Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis has expressed his concern that the homeless and other Bahamians are being locked up and charged monies disproportionate to the crime during this emergency for breaking the curfew imposed by the Government. Even the FNM supporter Bishop Walter Hanchell of the Great Commission Ministries joined the chorus of those disapproving the arresting and charging of people who are homeless for violating the curfew The folk in Bain Town were saying that the police were doing sweeps and locking up people , using it as a means of getting anyone who they thought was a trouble maker off the streets. What is concerning is that people are ending up in jail for breaches of the curfew and they have no money, and jail is not the safest accommodation in this time. This needs to be rethought.