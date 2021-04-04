Condolences On The Death Of Basil Albury

The following statement was issued by the Leader of the Opposition Philip Brave Davis:

2 April 2021

I am saddened to learn of the passing of a colleague, local businessman and tourism industry veteran, Basil Albury.

Mr. Albury served as a tourism executive in the Ministry of Tourism post 1967 and was instrumental in not only Bahamianizing the Ministry of Tourism in those formative years following Majority Rule, but he helped to shape and design the country’s tourism product and formulate its marketing strategies. His work helped to propel tourism and travel into a year round billion dollar industry. He would later serve as Secretary to the Gaming Board.

He was also a successful businessman in the retail petroleum industry and was a member of the Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association.

A devout Catholic who was active in the work of Saint Anselm’s Parish in Fox Hill, Mr. Albury and his wife Cheryl were among five Bahamians invested as Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre during ceremonies at the iconic Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on 18th November 2016.

He was a Pindling PLP and an ardent supporter of the progressive movement.

We thank him for his service to our party, the church community and for his contributions to the growth and development of our country, especially in our number one industry, Tourism.

On behalf of my wife Ann Marie, the Deputy Leader of the PLP Chester Cooper, party Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell and the Officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, I express heartfelt condolences to the family of Basil Albury, especially his wife, retired Justice Cheryl Albury and his children Candia and Karyn on his passing. I pray for their peace, comfort and solace during this very difficult period.

May he rest in peace.

