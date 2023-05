From Fred Mitchell MP:

1 May 2023

I regret to inform you that our brother Ronnie Armbrister of Grant Street, Congo Town in Fox Hill, passed away this morning. I am very saddened by this. He was a great musician. I have known him for years from his days with King Eric Gibson right up to his singing at our Lenten Tea just this past Palm Sunday. Condolences to his family. May he go with God.

End