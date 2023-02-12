Condolences To The Family Of Arthur Hodgson Former Minister Bermuda PLP

Arthur Hodgson was a colleague and friend of many Bahamians who went to school at the University of Buckingham to study law.  He served as Minister of the Environment in the Government of Dame Jennifer Smith in Bermuda.  He studied law in the UK after he lost his seat in Parliament. He had a dynamic private practice after that.  He was an informal adviser to many of the leadership of the Progressive Labour Party ( PLP ) in Bermuda.  He sadly passed away on 7 February 2023.  PLP Party Chairman Fred Mitchell spoke with  Senator Arianna Hodgson his granddaughter to express the condolences of the PLP in Nassau.

