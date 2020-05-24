CONFUSION ON FLIGHTS HOME ON BAHAMASAIR

Sandra Moss spoke to The Tribune to complain that while she herself needed nothing, she wondered how other parents could manage with all the complications to return home from the United States where people had been stuck as a result of the restrictions on Bahamians returning home in the face of the Covid 19 crisis. She complained that the consulates in Miami and Atlanta were not answering the phone. The government changed their position and is making everyone pay for their flight home. She wondered aloud how those who had no money and were stuck in places outside of Miami could afford the hidden expenses, like having to stay in Miami for several days before getting the flight in a hotel or the 200 dollar Covid 19 test. The government did not care. They were too busy patting themselves on the back for arranging the flights and according to them having done a good job.