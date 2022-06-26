Congratulations Baroness Patricia Scotland

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, congratulates Baroness Patricia Scotland on her election to a second term as Secretary General of The Commonwealth. The Bahamas supported her and campaigned for her. Mr. Mitchell said: “As Foreign Minister for Prime Minister Philip Davis, I am pleased that he stayed the course and was intimately involved in working the floor with his fellow heads to ensure this magnificent, fair and just victory. I believe this victory shows that at times right triumphs might. We wish the SG all the best and we look forward to working with her in the remainder of her term.” 24 June 2022