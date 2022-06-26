Congratulations Baroness Patricia Scotland

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, congratulates Baroness Patricia Scotland on her election to a second term as Secretary General of The Commonwealth. The Bahamas supported her and campaigned for her.  Mr. Mitchell said: “As Foreign Minister for Prime Minister Philip Davis, I am pleased that he stayed the course and was intimately involved in working the floor with his fellow heads to ensure this magnificent, fair and just victory. I believe this victory shows that at times right triumphs might. We wish the SG all the best and we look forward to working with her in the remainder of her term.” 24 June 2022 

This Week's Posts

Jonquel Jones

Mrs. Davis In Ghana

Congratulations Baroness Patricia Scotland

Fifty Years as a Bishop Drexel Gomez

Congratulations To The Golden Isles Branch Executive

Dame Marguerite’s Birthday 90 Year Mass

Jones Presents Credentials To U S President Biden

This Month's Posts

Fifty Years as a Bishop Drexel Gomez

Congratulations To The Golden Isles Branch Executive

Dame Marguerite’s Birthday 90 Year Mass

Jones Presents Credentials To U S President Biden

Mitchell In Rwanda

Fox Hill Seniors Celebrate

GROWING REFUGEES PROBLEM CAUSED BY THE U S

ANDREW ALLEN WRITES

DOES THE FNM SUPPORT CROOKEDNESS?

THE NEW DAY GOVERNMENT GOT HELL ON THEIR HANDS

THE GOVERNMENT MOVES AGAINST TRESSPASSERS

JAMAICA EATS HUMBLE PIE

Fifty Years as a Bishop Drexel Gomez

Congratulations To The Golden Isles Branch Executive

Dame Marguerite’s Birthday 90 Year Mass

Jones Presents Credentials To U S President Biden

Mitchell In Rwanda

Fox Hill Seniors Celebrate

Facebook-f Instagram