Congratulations Honourary Consul Michael Fountain

Congratulations to Michael Fountain, Honourary Consul of The Bahamas in Chicago. In the top photo: from left Michael Ellis Fountain, Avery Slade Fountain, Miles Aaron Fountain and Rea Woods. The event was hosted by the alma mater of Mr Fountain Loyola University Chicago, on 24 October 2024. It was attended by almost 200 stakeholders representing the city’s business, government, energy, technology and arts sectors. The occasion was to mark 10 years as Honourary Consul. This is a remarkable job and a job well done. Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell sent a video of congratulations for the occasion. The bottom shows other Bahamians in Chicago who joined the celebrations.