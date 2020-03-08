Congratulations To Danavio Neely

The Chaplain of the Progressive Young Liberals Danavio Neely won the top award to become Mr. University of The Bahamas 2020. Congratulations. A fine young example of male leadership in The Bahamas. We wish him well as he continues on his upward journey. Here is what he posted on his FB page on 6 March 2020:

These past few weeks have been nothing short of memorable moments and life changing experiences. Tonight I stood on the shoulders of Englerston (My humble beginning). I started out as 1 of 7. Right now I feel like one in a million.



After months of hard work and preparation, the crown has been won. If my words didn’t resonate with anyone tonight please hear me out… To every young man and woman with goals and aspirations; no matter how scary or little they may be, know that they are valid. 💯💙



Yours Sincerely,

Danavio Neely

Mister University of The Bahamas 2020

