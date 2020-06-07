Congratulations To The PLP’s Leader For Supporting Black Lives Matter

Senator Fred Mitchell speaking with the press on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 said that the Government of The Bahamas has no foreign policy save whatever the United States says. The releases from The Bahamas Government on the crisis now unfolding in the United States with the murder of the black man by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota have been insipid and tied only to the consular issues relating to Bahamian citizens there. The Bahamas sits on the Human Rights Council of the United Nations and has not had one word to say about whether or not it supports the inhumane treatment of black people, most of our citizens being of that race. The values are universal, so why the silence. As Mr. Mitchell said “the cat’s got their tongue”. Congratulations for Leader Philip Davis for speaking up at his press conference on 2 June 2020.