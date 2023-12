Graduation Day

Fred Mitchell, DG Jerusa Ali, Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl Strachan, PS Luther Smith with Vice Chancellor Krissy Hanna and the family of the late Chancellor of the Bahamas Alrae Ramsey Institute of Foreign Affairs (BARIFA) at the induction ceremony of the cohort of 2023 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held at the National Training Centre in Gladstone Road on 5 December 2023. Congratulations all. Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF