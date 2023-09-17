CONTROVERSY  OVER POLICE COMPETITION

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander

There was a document leaked from the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) which gave incentives to police officers for arrests and performing other aspects of their jobs. This is did not go over well with the public. The Human Rights agencies said that this was an incentive for over aggressive policing. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force. Said that no such programme exists with them. It seemed to be a rebuke. The Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander defended the practice saying that everyone need an incentive. Seems a bit corny to us and we have enough of problem with police beating up citizens who are innocent of everything except talking back to the police.