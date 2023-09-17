FOREIGN MINISTERS SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT 

Minister the Hon. Frederick A. Mitchell (right) signed a memorandum of understanding with his Motswana Counterpart, The Hon. Dr. Lemogang Kwape.

13 September 2023

The Government of The Bahamas has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Republic of Botswana to establish Bilateral Political Consultation.

The memorandum will strengthen relations, friendship and cooperation between The Bahamas and Botswana for mutual benefits and to achieve common goals on international multilateral and bilateral ties. Area of exchange includes but isn’t limited to economic, Cultural Relations, Tourism, environmental, Agricultural, Health, Educational and financial services. The exchange of our expertise and experts will mutually benefit both countries by strengthening sectors in which we are looking to grow.

The Hon. Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Botswana & the Hon. Frederick A. Mitchell, M.P. Foreign Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, signed the memorandum of understanding, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Godmans Bay Corporate Centre, New Providence, The Bahamas.

