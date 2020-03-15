Home
Courtesy Call On The Leader Of The Opposition By Brazilian Ambassador
March 15, 2020
2:51 pm
NASSAU, The Bahamas — His Excellency Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins, resident Ambassador of the Republic of Brazil, paid a courtesy call on the Leaderof the Opposition, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis on Friday, 13th March, 2020 at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in Downton Nassau.
Also in attendance was Senator Fred Mitchell, Opposition spokesman on Foreign Affairs. —
