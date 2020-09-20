CRISIS AT THE MORGUE: PILE UP OF BODIES

Calling all next of kin. The Princess Margaret Hospital and the Rand Hospitals are where the morgues are in The Bahamas. The Covid 19 crisis has caused a pile up of bodies at the morgue because families are not collecting the bodies, waiting on a time when they can hold proper funerals. Alas the Prime Minister refuses to allow proper burials so the bodies pile up. The people at the PMH morgue say four times capacity. The Government issued an edict last week, if you don’t come for your loved one’s bodies, we are going to remove them and bury them. Uh oh!