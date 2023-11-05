Dame Marguerite Gets Chester’s Book

The following was posted by Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper on his Facebook page on 2nd November 2023:

Dame Marguerite Pindling is a national treasure.

The essence of poise, intelligence, beauty and dedication, God has blessed her richly, including with a long life filled with triumphs.

She was an outstanding partner to the late great Sir Lynden Pindling and a shining beacon of The Bahamas as Governor General.

Words fail to describe my admiration for her and how beyond honored I was to present her with my memoir, “Fishinin’ on the Rocks”.

May God keep and protect her.