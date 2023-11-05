MITCHELL ON NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING

Tribune image

The following story appeared in The Tribune 31 October 2023

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said Cabinet has approved the creation of a new House of Assembly building, which will be located at the site of the old post office headquarters on East Hill Street.

He said architects have been briefed and officials are working on a design for the building.

“It will be much better than the quarters for which we are for the staff and for members of Parliament and Senators,” he said, adding that it will be better for the public as well.

“That’s what this is all about,” he said.

“Can we deliver the services which the public demands from a building which was delivered in 1815 and has not had one addition to it since? It was designed for three staff, says the clerk. In 1815, this building represented the wealth that then existed in The Bahamas.”

Legislators have long clamoured for a new parliament building, and the move to build one will likely get bipartisan support.

In 2014, when a parliamentary select committee recommended an increase in salaries for MPs and the construction of a House of Assembly complex, the public reacted bitterly. The plans were then shelved.

Mr Mitchell, however, has frequently called for a new building. Earlier this year, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the limitations of the current structure “hamper the functioning of Parliament”.

He said the space is inadequate and noted there is only one urinal facility for men and women.

Yesterday, Mr Mitchell said it is time the country had a parliamentary building that reflects modern standards.