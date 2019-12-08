DARREN HENFIELD: YOU DIDN’T VOTE FOR ME

The FNM leadership has a reputation for arrogance. The latest is the popular phrase associated with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield who is under political pressure in his constituency in North Abaco. He likes to be seen lording it over the people who he is supposed to represent. He does not accept that when you become the representative of a constituency you represent everyone, not just those who voted for you. However, there are many who now report that they have gone to him to ask for various things in his capacity as the MP for the area and his response is : “: But you didn’t vote for me”