Senator Fred Mitchell issued this statement: “This evening it was my privilege to attend the ordination to the Anglican diaconate of Rev Deacon Kristopher Higgs at St Matthew’s. His mom was the late Joan Butler and his grandmother Princess Butler both of whom died tragically. The new deacon has made an extraordinary journey. Let us pray for his success in his work at St Barnabas Parish. He grew up in the Fox Hill constituency at Sherwood Drive.” 21 December 2020.