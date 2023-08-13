The Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell warned PLPs and people of goodwill all the week before last that bad news was coming. In his words, the week was going to be challenging. It turned out to be worse than anyone could imagine. The Chair has said it is going to get worse before it gets better.

We seemed to have reached a point in the term where the establishment, aka the FNM, has become emboldened. The glow of the 2021 victory has worn off and there is an active campaign of subterfuge and undermining across the public service which is hard to combat without some tough action.

Most PLPs feel that the resolution is to start a full-fledged purging of the public service of all and sundry who are a suspected part of this. That would seem unlikely given the courts that we have that also seem to have lost their affinity with the policies of the PLP, even as they supinely bowed down to the policy of Hubert Minnis.

The latest outrage was the charging of the PLPMP Kirk Cornish over nonsense. The evidence is so murky, one wonders how these folks who are properly trained lawyers and law enforcement officers could make such an egregious and costly mistake by charging this man for something which is simply a relationship gone bad. It is really shameful.

All we say is given what has happened now to Kirk Cornish, the PLP had better be on guard and if you were are basketball coach you would be shouting in your largest voice: Defence! Defence! Defence!

