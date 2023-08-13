THEY CHARGE THE MP OVER FOOLISHNESS

There was a terse announcement on Tuesday evening 8th August 2023 from the Office of the Prime Minister.  It said that the Prime Minister had asked for and received the resignation of the Parliamentary Secretary to his office in Abaco, Kirk Cornish.  Mr. Cornish was about to be charged with raping his former live-in girlfriend and also with threats of death.  Mr. Cornish issued his own statement, saying that he was resigning and that he was maintaining his innocence.  He explained that this complaint came as a result of the breakup of a relationship which had almost come to the point of marriage, but the woman’s infidelity led to the separation.  The result was her complaint of rape when faced with the allegations of infidelity.  The case is a tissue of lies and extortion, it appears, and the authorities are to be condemned for wasting time and money on this.

