DEFENDING THE NUMBER’S MEN 

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The Tribune (and its racist columns carried a story in the Business Section written by Neil Hartnell) was causing alarm because the Government appears to have entered preliminarily into an arrangement with Pete Deveaux who is one of the number’s men and  is the grandson of the former Number’s Man Percy Munnings.  Mr. Munnings was the PLP’s treasurer. The deal is to build a facility for the entry of goods by air into the country.  It is turning that facility into the hands of the private sector.  Now there were immediate arguments from the private sector that this was going to increase costs to them and there is a big row about that.  Mr. Deveaux himself asked The Tribune to speak to the Ministry of Finance.  It is legitimate criticism for there to be disagreements over whether the functions should be privatized.  Our argument is that The Tribune seems to be making a fuss about the fact that Pete Deveaux is a number’s man and close to the PLP, as if there something morally wrong with him getting an opportunity.  There is nothing immoral about gambling.  There is nothing illegal.  But the PLP legitimized the business and with the stroke of a pen converted underground wealth into overground wealth and caused a new set of Black entrepreneurs.  That is a laudable thing. Whether Mr. Deveaux gets his deal is another matter. But there is nothing wrong with Mr. Deveaux or any of the other number’s men.

This Week's Posts

CLAY SWEETING STARTS HIS WORK WITH A BANG

PLP MPS SHOULD DO AN AUDIT OF THEIR WORK

JUNKANOO COMES INTO ITS OWN

DEFENDING THE NUMBER’S MEN 

THE IDB ON DEBT PILING UP

Fred Mitchell Visits The Congos In Fox Hill

The History Of The Lunch Bunch By Winston Marshal

This Month's Posts

DEFENDING THE NUMBER’S MEN 

THE IDB ON DEBT PILING UP

Fred Mitchell Visits The Congos In Fox Hill

The History Of The Lunch Bunch By Winston Marshal

Rev Rex Major  Retired Pastor of Grace Gospel To Re Marry

Happy 101st Birthday:  Late Lilla Ford Mitchell Mother of Fred Mitchell MP

SENATOR HALKITIS SAYS THE ECONOMY IS GREAT GUNS

HON MICHAEL HALKITIS GUEST COMMENTARY

INGRAHAM AND MINNIS: THE DOG AND PONY SHOW

ECONOMY IS MACRO WELL BUT TOO MANY MONEY COMPLAINTS

THE PRIME MINISTER MUST TAKE A LONG HARD LOOK

DEFENDING THE NUMBER’S MEN 

THE IDB ON DEBT PILING UP

Fred Mitchell Visits The Congos In Fox Hill

The History Of The Lunch Bunch By Winston Marshal

Rev Rex Major  Retired Pastor of Grace Gospel To Re Marry

Happy 101st Birthday:  Late Lilla Ford Mitchell Mother of Fred Mitchell MP

Facebook-f Instagram