Congratulations to Fred Ferguson on staging Junkanoo in Paradise in conjunction with the Roots Junkanoo Group. Mr. Ferguson, a music and stage producer, says the intention is to showcase Junkanoo and make it Broadway ready. The show continues every day at Atlantis until 31st March 2023. Another Fred, this one a Mitchell, has been preaching the gospel of taking Junkanoo to Broadway for over ten years. It may at least now be getting somewhere.