PLP MPS SHOULD DO AN AUDIT OF THEIR WORK

Last week, we made the point in this space that in this midterm, on a macro level, the economy is going great guns.  The issues remain at the micro level.  There is a deep dissatisfaction amongst many supporters about where we are.  Issues emanating from the tax authorities are irritating the public and the agencies connected with tax administration seem to have a vendetta for the ordinary man.  At least that is the feedback.  So it may be worth it for Members of Parliament of the PLP to have an audit done of their constituencies, a self-check to see where we are at this time and what we need to ensure that going into the 2026 general election we have an arguable case.  We know that saying that the economy is good doesn’t work.  Perry Christie left Hubert Ingraham a great economy in 2007 but he still got fired as Prime Minister.

