CLAY SWEETING STARTS HIS WORK WITH A BANG

Clay Sweeting has started his work with a bang in the Ministry of Works. Last week he captured the headlines with a list of roadworks that are to begin almost immediately in New Providence. He was also announcing works in Eleuthera. The Striping Group of Companies will be paving almost 70 miles of road in Eleuthera, building on their success in Exuma. The shining moment though in the Christmas season was Mr. Sweeting dressed up in a Santa Claus suit giving out gifts in Eleuthera, his constituency. By the way Long Islanders in the north should be getting some relief on their roads soon. The contract with the old contractor has been cancelled. He couldn’t finish the road. The Rowdy Boys will get the contract and will use high grade sand seal to just get the road finished and useable. The hot mix asphalt will come later.