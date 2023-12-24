WELCOMING A NEW  MITCHELL INTO THE WORLD

Madeline Ford Mitchell was born in Dublin, Ireland to Dominic and Meghan (nee Bethel) Mitchell. She is the daughter of Owen Bethel of Bethel Brothers and Kristal (nee Thompson) Funeral Home. He is the son of Matthew and Paige (nee Dillet) Mitchell.

