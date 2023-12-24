THE DEATH OF A TWO YEAR OLD

Daniel Nixon, two years old, was found on the side of the road dead. No one knows what happened. The police have charged the parents with child cruelty.  Not sure how they got to that conclusion,  The neighbourhood in Brice Lane turned out to comfort an inconsolable group of relatives led by grandmother Barbara Nixon and the parents. May young Daniel rest in peace in the Fox Hill cemetery.  It was a sad scene on Wednesday 20 December 2023 as they laid the child to rest in the cemetery in the presence of their MP Fred Mitchell. Lesson to all parents don’t take your eyes off your children for one minute.

