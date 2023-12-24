THE STATE OF OUR COUNTRY: GREED NOT NEED

The Tribune carried a headline with a photo of the giveaway that Adrian Fox organized at the sports centre for all and sundry to come and get free stuff for Christmas.  Mr. Fox is quite a generous man.  He later staged a giveaway in Kemp Road (where he grew up) which was attended by the Prime Minister Philip Davis and the Minister for National Security and MP.  This giveaway is part of the legal responsibility which the Number’s Houses have, to show some charitable reward to the country for the largesse with which they were blessed when the PLP legitimized their business.  If you passed by the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre complex at 5 a.m. on Thursday 21 December 2023, you would have seen a mad line of cars stretching for miles.  High end cars burning good gas to get whatever it was that was being given away. The Tribune said this was a sign of so many in need. Sorry we don’t agree, What this suggests is there so many who want free stuff. How about so many with greed.  It seems to us that this stuff is better directed to agencies like the Salvation Army who feed the poor all year long.  They reported that this year in the times of plenty, donations are down. Clearly greed is up though.

