A MERRY CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE AND TO ALL OF GOODWILL

We have the winter solstice. The pagan celebrations of welcoming in winter have been appropriated by the Christians and now its the mark of Christ being born in Bethlehem. Well Merry Christmas.

The nights are longer and darker. Bahamians were grateful that a winter storm came and the temperature plummeted, so Christmas will be a good and chilly one for them,

The Valley Boys who lost twice last parades and the Saxons who have not been doing well either are back at it again this year, predicting innovation and victory. The Valley is trying to get rid of its Chair Brian Adderley and the Saxons have introduced male dancers to their choreography.

Each year Junkanoo brings innovation. Fred Ferguson has even introduced a show on Junkanoo which he hopes to take to Broadway.

It’s been a good year by and large.

The PLP re-elected its Leader and its Chairman.

The economy is going great guns.

The doom and gloom merchants on the FNM side are having a good time too.

From our side, this column has been going since 1998. That is 25 years that this has been going very Sunday without fail.

We lost one of the founders of the column and its first editor in Al Dillette but the rest of us soldier on. May he rest in peace.

So for the 25th time, Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.

