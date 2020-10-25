DELON BRENNEN GETS A COMFY JOB.. BUT WHY?

So after days of speculation in the social media press, the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis finally fessed up with this line of bull to defend the fact that the number two man on the Covid Task Force and the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen had disappeared from New Providence and was said to be living in the United States. Now you have to take Dr. Minnis’ explanation with a grain of salt. He has no compassion for people; he has the reputation for being cold, vengeful, calculating and with loyalty to no one but himself. So you have to ask yourself when you read this poppycock from him about being concerned about Dr. Brennen and his family unity, what is the real reason for the doctor getting a sweetheart deal to work his job from Washington D C? What body does he know is buried and where it is? We have no problem with Dr. Brennen, but this wicked Prime Minister we do not trust.

So here is what the Prime Minister told Eyewitness News on 20 October 2020: