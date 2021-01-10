Dems Take Over The U S Senate

We congratulate Stacy Abrams, the defeated candidate for Governor of Georgia, who after losing threw herself into a campaign to register voters to change the outcome of the next election. Her work in no small measure helped to elect Rev Raphael Warnock as the first Black Senator from Georgia. In winning his seat along with the other Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff who won in the special election of 5 January 2021 in Georgia, gave the Democrats and the new President of the United States Joe Biden control of the U S Senate. Congratulations.