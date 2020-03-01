So they went into the ash heap of history and found former Senator Lonnie Rolle from Hatchet Bay to make her the Deputy to the Governor General to act while Sir Cornelius is in Miami until 1 March 2020. The GG had a snafu waiting for him at the airport upon his departure. The Foreign Ministry and Government House forgot to get him a diplomatic visa to travel to the US. Result he had to hoof it over to the US Customs and Immigration to give his fingerprints in order to get out of the country. Then Bahamasair which was supposed to get him there by morning was delayed until midafternoon. He had to cool his heels waiting for the plane.