Derek Handfield Memorialized By Kelly Burrows

From Kelly Burrows a friend as was this columnist of a fine man who died too soon. He was ambitious and determined to make it from the bowels of Hawksbill to success as a Freeport businessman and then in the Turks and Caicos Islands. God bless him as he goes on his way. Mr. Burrows wrote:

A memorial service was held with an overflowing crowd at the Church Of God Of Prophecy Hawksbill on Tuesday evening the 28th January, for the late

Elder. Derek Handfield who died on Saturday the 25th in Provo, at the age of 49 whose funeral will be held on Saturday the 1st February in Provo

Derek, who spent the majority of his life in Grand Bahama, Hails from the Turks & Caicos grew up in the community of Hawksbill. He was the Supervisor of the Sound & Audio Equipment at Princess for over 15 years. Before taking over the RND Theaters as General Manager. He relocated back to Provo in early 2000, where he and a partner opened up the first movie Theater in Provo.

Five years ago he was diagnose with pancreatic cancer, he battled valiantly until his demise, he was a fine young man who will be

Missed by all who came into contact with him.