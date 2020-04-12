Difference Between Telling the PLP And Consulting The PLP

The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis is famous when he is in trouble for trying to rope the Opposition PLP Party into his wickedness by saying that he consulted the Leader of the Opposition and the Leader agrees. Let’s get this straight but for one occasion when the Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis sat down with the Prime Minister and actually gave suggestions on the total lockdown with the health professional and the Prime Minister, there has been no consultation with the Opposition. The Government tells the Opposition sometimes what it intends to do like a few minutes before it becomes public. Telling the Opposition is not the same thing as consulting. PLPs please let’s get that straight.