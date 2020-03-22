Disrespecting The Senate.

The Senate rules say if the Senate cannot get a quorum within 15 minutes of its scheduled start time, then the President of the Senate should adjourn the Senate to the next day. On Thursday 19 March 202o, the Senate could not make a quorum because all the FNM members were sitting in the Committee Room having breakfast and waiting on the three ministers led by the Attorney General to appear. They did not within the 15 minutes. Fifteen minutes later a call came through that two ministers would come and they wanted to rush in and rush out because the Cabinet was meeting. Turns out what they were meeting on was how to restrict our civil liberties and the ability to move freely about the country. Senator Fred Mitchell was having none of it. The video is captured by C Allen Johnson.