DOES THE FNM SUPPORT CROOKEDNESS?

There was a headline in the Nassau Guardian on Friday 23 June 2022 which indicated that the FNM Constituency Association in Long Island supports Adrian Gibson, their MP, in the face of 56 counts of bribery. We got your back, was what they said. Interesting.  The FNM both nationally and locally has decided to double down and say this charging of Adrian Gibson is PLP victimization, not looking at the seriousness of a police investigation which shows on the face of it allegations of public thievery, even from his own constituents. So does the FNM support crookedness?

