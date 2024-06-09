DONALD TRUMP IS A MENACE TO SOCIETY

Donald Trump is a convicted felon. He was convicted by the same laws and processes that convicted the five young black men decades ago in New York that were wrongly accused and convicted of rape in New York city. Only now suddenly, the same system that Mr. Trump applauded back then as justifiably convicting those innocent young men, he now says that it is corrupt. He continues to attack the system and attack the judge. He is a real menace to American society and to the world. It is difficult to understand these craven legislators in the United States who refuse to see that black is black and white is white. There is no gray area with this man and his wrong doing. He has been convicted and should go to jail for a long time.