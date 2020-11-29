Dr Conville Brown Donates Ventilators

By Lindsay Thompson (Bahamas Information Services)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Health gained another shot in the arm in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with receipt of four ventilators to augment its acute care efforts. The ventilators were donated by two prominent families of Canada – the Munks and the Rogers – and were presented to the Minister of Health, the Hon. Renward Wells during an official ceremony at the Ministry of Health on Friday, 27 November. Procurement of the medical machines was facilitated by local heart specialist, Dr. Conville Brown, Founder and Physician-In-Chief, as well as Chief Cardiologist at Bahamas Heart Centre and the Medical Pavilion Bahamas. Valued at just over $100,000, the families were able to secure four dual electronically and battery powered ventilators. Two of the ventilators are being donated to the Ministry of Health and the other two will be deployed to Grand Bahama to a private health facility. Currently in the public healthcare system, there are just fewer than 90 ventilators available, with 15 at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama, and the remainder In New Providence.