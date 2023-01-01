DUD MAYNARD  IS BURIED 

30 December 2022

Widow Isadora

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The State-Recognized Funeral of the late Edward Andrew ‘Dud’ Maynard, former Senator and Parliamentarian, was held today at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road, Grants Town. The service was conducted by Rev. I. Ranfurly Brown, with remarks by the Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis. Interment was at Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery. At the cemetery, the National Flag was presented to Mr. Maynard’s widow, Mrs. Isadora Maynard, by Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)