THE AMERICANS WANT TO STOP BAHAMASAIR

So the United States has been collecting overflight fees for decades since our independence. Some say as high as 45 million per year. They say that they provided search and rescue and air traffic service to Bahamians for free: where there is a fair exchange there is no robbery. Well The Bahamas decided they could do that for themselves and took over the air space under Glenys Hanna Martin. It started under her and then finished under Dionisio D’Aguilar. Now that we have it and are collecting the money, some say like 3 million a month, the US commercial sector is crying foul. What they decided to do, American Airlines leading the pack is to complain to the Department of Transportation in the US to exclude all Bahamian carriers from coming into the United States because of the air traffic fees which we collect for the overflight service, on the grounds that the charges are usuary. This from an airline that charges 3000 dollars for a one way business class seat from Miami to Nassau, a thirty minute flight. Signs and wonders.