THE PLP’S  IMAGE ISSUES 

The discussion point around the table was that of the future of the PLP as the default party of the country.  One of the reasons the PLP was so successful in the last general election was the fact that the country perceived the FNM to be cold, unkind and heartless.  They wanted to turn to a kinder, gentler form.  They harked back to the days of Lynden Pindling when it seemed that every wish of the electorate was a command as far as Sir Lynden was concerned. Those days were gone but the feeling was that Philip Davis would bring us back to something approximating that.  So, now we have that but now people are saying that the FNM has a firmer hand, that they are able to execute the policies of the government, that they get things done for their supporters and get it done quickly. We do not accept that as being true but as the general election victory of 2021 recedes more into the background, legends begin to build about what the FNM was.   This is now being talked about admiringly.  The PLP does not seem to be able to move the bureaucracy and too many of the poison pills are here stopping progress. We have three years to go, promises to keep and miles to go before we sleep.

