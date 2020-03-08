Roman Catholic Church Changing The Rules For Corona Virus

Archbishop Patrick Pinder Writes A Letter:

Excerpt Letter From Anglican Bishop Boyd On Corona Virus

A PASTORAL LETTER FROM BISHOP LAISH BOYD REGARDING THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

To be Read in and Distributed in all Parishes in the Diocese on Sunday, 8th March, 2020

In the Diocese, please note the following which are TEMPORARY measures designed as a part of our responsible Christian stewardship:

(a) Intinction will be suspended until further notice. Such persons may receive in one kind i.e., the Body of Christ only. The Church’s teaching is that the whole Christ is received whether one receives only the consecrated bread or both Body and Blood.

(b) At this time, we will continue to use the common cup. Persons who are uncomfortable with this may receive in one kind, that is, the Body of Christ only.

(c) Hand shaking and hugging during the Greeting of Peace may continue. If you are uncomfortable then bump fists, bump elbows or bow reverently.