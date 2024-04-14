FAREWELL TO THE CHINESE AMBASSADOR

Ambassador Dai Qingli spent her last night in The Bahamas on Tuesday 9 April 2024 at a dinner hosted by the British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley. It was a fond farewell attended by the American Charge Usha Pitts who herself will leave The Bahamas this month. The terms of the two females were similar. They have spent three years here and did well in serving their countries. As the Chinese Ambassador left, the Chinese government announced that they were granting The Bahamas a three hundred million dollar facility to build the new hospital to replace the Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau.