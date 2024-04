IS MISCHIEF AFOOT IN INAGUA WITH SHENIQUE MILLER?

How did Shenique Miller, the chat show host of Eyewitness News, decide to go to Mayaguana and Inagua to do an investigation into the conduct of the Member of Parliament Basil McIntosh? The supporters of the PLP need to read the tea leaves. Ask yourself whether she spontaneously did that or whether she was promoted and supported financially to do it? Mischief is afoot and all is not what it seems.