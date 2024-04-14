THE FACTS ON MINNIS AND THE REAL PROPERTY EXEMPTION

Last week, we exposed the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis’ self-interest. He was giving a grand speech in the House of Assembly about the glories of a tax incentive programme of his administration but neglected to say that he and his father were amongst the principal beneficiaries of that tax exemption policy. We neglected to publish the evidence and do so this week. The evidence was laid on the table of the House of Assembly at its meeting on 3 April 2024 by Fred Mitchell