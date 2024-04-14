THE UPCOMING BUDGET

We are now officially past the midterm mark of the administration of Philip Davis and the next fiscal year’s budget is coming up. We know the fascination and interest that the Ministry of Finance has with deficits and balanced budgets and raising revenue but with elections coming shortly, this is not the year to be playing that theme. We have to spend our way out of this economic quagmire in which we find ourselves. The ravages of inflation have hit us badly and while there is money in the pockets of our citizens because of the raging tourism industry, too many are complaining that they don’t have enough. The cry is loudest amongst PLP supporters. Our advice is, we had better turn this tap on this next fiscal year or face peril in the subsequent election campaign.