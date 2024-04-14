THE AFREXM BANK IS COMING TO TOWN

Afreximbank President and Chairman of Board of Directors, Prof. Benedict Oramah (standing second left) Philip Davis, K.C, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas (standing right) watch as Anne Ezeh, Director Communications and Events, Afreximbank and Creswell Sturrup, Permanent Secretary in the Office of Prime Minister, Government of Commonwealth of The Bahamas sign the Agreement for The Bahamas to host the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) and the third edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF).

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have signed the agreement for The Bahamas to host the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) and the third edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF). The AAM will be held in Nassau, The Bahamas, from 12 to 14 June 2024.

Professor Benedict Oramah, president and chairman of the board of directors, Afreximbank, said:

“Afreximbank’s historic decision to hold the 31st Afreximbank annual meetings in The Bahamas will be the first time it has been held in the Caribbean. There is a hugely positive outlook for many African and CARICOM countries – as demonstrated by the IMF’s forecast that seven African countries and one CARICOM country will be in the top ten fastest growing economies globally – so cementing closer links between the two regions is of clear mutual benefit to accelerate growth and prosperity.”

At the signing ceremony, which was live-streamed to reach a global audience, The Hon. Philip Davis, K.C, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, commented: “Hosting both the AAM and ACTIF demonstrates the determination and commitment of The Bahamas to leverage on the shared history, identities, and cultures of AfriCaribbean nations to forge significantly greater trade, investment, and direct transport linkages. Doing so will stimulate economic growth and development, which will feed through to immensely beneficial societal impact. It is also vital that we enhance our global influence by speaking with a unified voice on matters such as securing global action to meaningfully address climate change.”