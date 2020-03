The Senate says farewell to its Chaplain Rev Eileen Johnson, the first female chaplain, upon her retirement from office 27 February 2020. Senators from left Jamaal Moss, Dwight Sawyer, Kwasi Thompson, Dion Foulkes, Jasmine Darius, Carl Bethel, the Chaplain, the President Mildred Hall Watson, Anafae Ferguson, Fred Mitchell, Ranard Henfield, Jennifer Isaacs Dotson, Michael Darville.