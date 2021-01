PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell in his New Year’s statement told people to be wary of FNMs pretending to be PLP by saying to us that they are willing to vote PLP but they aren’t “feeling Brave”. He told them that if they don’t feel Brave they will feel Minnis with one foot kicking them in the backside and the other foot on their neck. So if they like being choked to death go with Minnis. Senator Mitchell said: “ As for me and my house we are riding the wave with Brave”.