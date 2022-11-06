FELIX SANDS SAYS LIFE HAS IMPROVED IN THE BAHAMAS

5 November 2022

In one year, the quality of life for the average Bahamian has dramatically improved. The country has reopened for business. Foreign direct investments inflow has returned. The labour market is seeing steady Improvement. New homes are being built. Internationally, we are beginning to engage the outside world. All of this has taken place since the New Day PLP government election; in September 2021.

In comparison, the former FNM administration could not finish a full five- year cycle of governance; the team did not gell as a cohesive body.

This resulted in economic stagnation with missteps and blunders which have cost the people of this country, millions. Namely, the unwise acquisitions of the distressed Hotel and Airport in Grand Bahama. The acquisition of these two properties stands out as an embarrassment of leadership lacking wisdom. Our children must now be made to pay the bill for “Tomfoolery”.

This is the medal of folly that the FNM former ministers must and should be made to wear around their necks until they apologize to the Bahamian people for being simple in their judgment.

Today, the opposition headed by Hon. Michael Pintard, who it seems is locked in a Mongoose and Snake relationship with former leader and prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis for supremacy and leadership of the FNM. This makes their organization unstable because the leadership question is still unofficially settled. The government must now engage this unstable FNM as a partner when called upon to engaged with; when bipartisan engagement is needed. This is not good for a democracy.

To the PLP members of parliament, the mandate of the party has not changed; the PLP is the party that stands up and champion the cause for the least of these among Us.

The PLP must be like Nehemiah of old, build a wall of safety around The Bahamas, while at the same time, fight against those (Sanballat and Tobiah) who would turn us and our children into bondsman; and, who is most comfortable surrendering all the gains we have made since Majority Rule to being in a subservient posture. For those who would take that position, the PLP must give No Quarter; and, fight against those who would willingly diminish the quality of life, as we know it.

Felix Sands